Delivering pizzas in an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Photo:

Alfa Romeo / Courtesy

With three television presenters, a new car show is launched. The young people, whose combined ages are 30 years old, present the adventures of Jack (Zachlewis Wonder), Remy (Ariana Raetz) and Cam (Sean Ohanesian), where they perform challenges and tests to a large number of great and unique vehicles

The family broadcast channel Yippee round out the cast with an actress who plays Remy’s heartbreaking Alpha “GTV6” (Suzanna Akins) and professional stunt driver Sarah (Sarah Fairfield).

With 10 10-minute episodes this season, the program begins. Challenges or challenges involve delivering pizzas in an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, eating sushi in an Acura RDX and sausages in a Porsche Cayenne, delivering a letter in a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Yippee is a paid, commercial-free streaming channel that costs $ 7.99 per month, but a seven-day free trial is available.

The show has infectious energy, in part because of the passion shared by young presenters around cars and car cultures. Capturing the moments of excitement was an intentional and essential component of the show, and it was surely created as a means of keeping children connected to their love of vehicles.

