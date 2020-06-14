To the parents, the good feeling of confinement will pass us by the end of the month, when the whole country has been reactivated and the children’s issue remains on the pending list. But for now the de-escalation has given us little pleasures, such as rediscovering our city beyond a kilometer and beyond the curfew. And, above all, without tourists.

I feel bad for all the efforts of the Government, but I will not take the girl to the discos or to the bulls. We prefer to return to emblematic places, such as Las Ramblas, that territory that all the franchises stole from us. (And where I say Ramblas change it for your beloved area that you have not visited for a long time because it was unbearable).

Stroll without crowds, without so many street vendors, being able to stop for a minute to show him buildings or curious details of the landscape, as our parents did when we were little. And, already put, even sitting on a terrace. Yes, in those terraces of pre-cooked cuisine and very inflated prices we can now enjoy something that had been private for decades.

If hunger sharpens ingenuity, lack of tourists sharpens the professionalism or respect of those waiters who looked bad at children and until last summer they wouldn’t let you sit down if it wasn’t for lunch or dinner. And those with tattoos and hipster beards that made you wait a long time to bring you cold small portions have already learned to smile at the creatures while they write down their order.

Despite all the global misfortune, it is exciting that our children can rediscover the magic of our cities and appreciate them without stress or stomping, that for some reason we live and pay taxes here.

These days we have also returned to public transport. Specifically, the bus, because I do not go back in a subway in months and less with the girl. At the moment, the buses in quiet hours are not full and despite the heat and the burden of the mask we can adapt. (Because going by taxi everywhere is only done by professional socialists). We’ll see if the same thing happens when we all go back to work.

And the third recovery from the de-escalation has been the return of trusted restaurants and ice cream parlors. Now the desire to buy food can already take shape on the plate, in the wallet … and on the belly. We have seen those blinds down so many weeks that we need to contribute to the neighbors. And we have cooked so many days in a row that now a menu that we do not have to think about or prepare and a kitchen that does not have to be cleaned sounds fascinating. If an ice cream makes the girl happy in the morning, welcome, she will have enough with half a year without school.

If our children have also learned from the pandemic, it is that it is very good to plan and prepare, but as at any time a virus can come and destroy your plans, better enjoy while you can. Bon Appetite.

