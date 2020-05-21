A pair of children orchestrated a plan to stop the homework bombing that their teacher left them during quarantine.

By: Web Writing

Albacete, Spain.- Before the closure of school activities as a health precaution measure due to the pandemic of COVID-19Millions of students around the world are taking their subjects in the comfort of their home, in many cases they are taking classes via video call over the Internet.

One of the countries where this measure was established is Spain, where not many assimilated the transition from face-to-face classes to online subjects.

In an effort to evade their responsibilities, a couple of children originating from Albacete They decided to end the ‘martyrdom’ of having classes at home.

The pair of students, fed up with being saturated with jobs and homework orchestrated a plan to cut the Internet of their teacher and thus prevent it from continuing with the academic bombardment.

It should be noted that children they lived a few meters from the teacher’s home that would be the target of this unusual attack.

The children They used a ladder to get to the roof and after locating the Internet service wiring they proceeded to cut it with pliers.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly, yet the teacher he discovered them in flagrante delicto and could no longer escape the scolding after invading his property and causing damage.

”I happened to look out and saw these two students in full swing. They were cutting a cable from the facade. I don’t know what they wanted, but of course something good was not ”



Despite the fact that children they alleged that the teacher put too much homework, the teacher He showed no intention of lowering the amount of homework he will send them to study at home.

Furthermore, despite the fact that the incident was reported to the police, the educator refrained from bringing charges against the childrenAll on the condition that the parents bear the costs of the damage and the collection of the Internet service.