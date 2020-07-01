Pandemic: What to do on school vacations? 3:23

. – It is still unclear to what extent children can transmit the coronavirus, but a new study suggests that they may be able to transmit it as easily as infected adults, Swiss researchers reported Tuesday.

Although fewer children than adults contract covid-19, fewer develop severe forms of the disease and do not appear to be “the main drivers of transmission,” children of all ages have been infected, the researchers said.

“Despite the high proportion of mild or asymptomatic infections, they should be considered transmitting unless proven otherwise,” concluded researchers at the University of Geneva Hospitals and the University of Geneva.

In the survey, 23 children aged 7 days to 16 years tested positive for covid-19 and all but two carried the same amount of virus as adults.

“Our data shows that the viral load at diagnosis is comparable to that of adults and that symptomatic children of all ages clear infectious virus in early acute disease, a prerequisite for further transmission,” the authors wrote.

However, children do not appear to transmit the virus in the same way as adults.

“Considering the relatively low frequency of infected children, even in severely affected areas, biological factors or other unknown factors could lead to less transmission in this population,” the authors assumed.

They said more research is needed to fully understand the role of children in the spread of the virus.

The study had some limitations, including its small size and the use of virus samples left over from routine diagnostic tests.

The research was published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.