Children at 50: Meet the celebrities who had a baby in the last half century

Numerous well-known faces have dared to motherhood or fatherhood to a mature stage.

Janet jackson gives birth to her first child at age 50.

The American singer and her husband, the Qatari billionaire Wissam al Mana, have fathered a child in 2017.

Naomi campbell debuts as a mother at 50.

The super model welcomed her first daughter, announcing the unexpected birth on social networks accompanied by a tender photo.

Brigitte Nielsen She was a mother at 54 years of age. Her pregnancy was unexpected and surprising for everyone.

She announced that she was pregnant at 54 years old. After four sons, the Danish model and actress made her dream of having a daughter Frida come true in 2018.

Anderson Cooper, star presenter of CNN, has been a father thanks to a surrogate belly.

At age 52, he introduced his son Wyatt Morgan.

Julio Iglesias He has had 8 children, five of whom have been the result of his relationship with Miranda Rijnsburger after he was in his 50s.

Elton John He managed to become the father of two boys by surrogate.

The singer and her husband, David Furnish, had their first baby by this method and then wanted to repeat the experience.

Rod Stewart, father at 60 of a boy named Aiden Patrick Stewart.

At 68 years old Ronnie wood He has been the father again of twins, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, as a result of his relationship with Sally Humphrey.

Bruce Willis He married model Emma Heming in 2009 and three years later they had their first child, when the actor was 57 years old.

Michael Douglas He married actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000 and has had two children with her. The last one was born in 2003, when the actor was 58 years old.

Clint eastwood He had his son Morgan at age 66 with his current ex-wife Dina Eastwood.

At age 70, Richard Gere he becomes a father for the second time with his wife Alejandra Silva.

Robert de Niro. With singer Grace Hightower he has two children. She had the second of them at age 68 and was conceived by a surrogate mother in 2011.