The Spanish singer Rosalía published this Thursday a new song, “TKN”, a collaboration with the American Travis Scott, which is available on streaming audio platforms, as well as her corresponding video clip, a colorful production in which children by all ages, are the protagonists.

This release, which takes place months after the publication of her hit single “Dolerme”, comes after a single prior notice on her Instagram and Twitter account, which caused a huge revolution among the artist’s fans, who have long been asking for a new collaboration with the rapper after “Highest In The Room”.

“TKN”, which in the words of the two artists, refers to “that real trust is only gained by silence”, is the third song released this year by the singer, born in Barcelona, ​​after January, “I swear that “, and that of March,” Dolerme “, indicates a statement from Sony Music.

Like “Malamente” or “Pienso en tu mirá”, the video for “TKN” is produced by the Barcelona label CANADA and directed by Nicolás Méndez. The title of the theme refers to the fact that real trust is only gained through silence.

In the video clip, which was shot in Los Angeles before the coronavirus, Rosalía and Scott can be seen surrounded by young children with whom the Catalan shares her confidences, bathes, combs and plays with them, and even picks them up, like if it were a large family that made up a kind of mafia with dancing children.

In the label’s statement, Rosalía notes that she is “happy” to collaborate with Travis, since she is an artist she has always admired. In addition, the Spanish says about the single that there is no “better” moment than this to launch the song: “After so many months locked up missing freedom, I hope it will fill you with energy, strength and make you dance.”

