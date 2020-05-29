Three Bolivian children let a black widow spider bite them in “hope” of obtaining Spider-Man’s powers, but ended up in the hospital.

The brothers, ages 12, 10 and 8, were herding goats in Chayanta when they found a black widow (Latrodectus mactans), the Telemundo news network reported, after a Health Ministry official revealed the details in a briefing on coronavirus.

The official, Virgilio Pietro, said the three children repeatedly stung the black widow with a stick until she bit each of the brothers. They believed that the sting would give them superpowers.

According The New York Post, the children’s mother found the trio crying over their injuries, before taking them to a nearby hospital.

They began to suffer fevers, tremors and muscle aches, so they were transferred to the Children’s Hospital of La Paz.

They were treated there and, one week after being stung, they were finally released.

Its venom is neurotoxic, which means that it blocks the transmission of nerve impulses, paralyzing the central nervous system and causing intense muscle pain.

Telemundo reported that Pietro detailed the story during his briefing as a warning to parents: “For children, everything is real, movies are real.”

According to National Geographic, black widow spiders are one of the most feared breeds in the world and the most poisonous in North America.

In addition, they affect the nervous system, due to the poison secreted by the spider. Black widows are also reported to only bite in self-defense.

They habitually feed on insects; however, they also feed on wood bugs and other arachnids.

Between 1998 and 2000, the Institute of Biotechnology of the UNAM in Morelos developed, using genetic engineering, an antivenom called Aracmyn that performs its effect in fifteen minutes. This antidote has been approved in several Latin American countries.

