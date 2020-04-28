Much has been said about the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but rarely addressing the perspective of children and adolescents in crisis. As a pediatrician, I would like to highlight a few points. We are talking about something that has been known for less than six months and, despite this, thousands of scientific works have already been published. But few bring references about the little ones. It is not surprising, since this audience is not among the most affected.

Of the studies I had access to, the most interesting one seems to me this: “Epidemiological Characteristics of 2143 Pediatric Patients with 2019 Coronavirus Disease in China”, which will appear in the June issue of the prestigious Pediatrics magazine of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In the analysis of these more than 2 thousand cases in the province of Hubei, in China, briefly, it was observed that children of all ages seem susceptible to covid-19, with no gender difference.

Young children, particularly babies, were the most vulnerable to infection. The clinical manifestations were less severe than in adult patients. Only 6% of cases were severe or moderately severe, against 18.5% in adults. And there was only one death (a 14 year old boy). More than 90% of pediatric patients were asymptomatic, with mild forms of the disease.

To explain why children and adolescents are less susceptible to covid-19, scientists think it is possible because maturity and immune function in children is less than in adults, as they would not have an exaggerated response – known as a ‘cytokine storm. ‘- which causes great lung inflammation in adults.

However, this study has a number of limitations, as it does not allow to assess the clinical characteristics of children before covid, since these data were not available. There is also no information on the incubation period. In addition, with the ongoing epidemic, with many affected and hospitalized children in several countries, we need to obtain a better understanding and more detailed information on the clinical outcome, which should be the subject of studies in the future.

In the hospital where I work, so far there have been 10 children hospitalized and with good evolution. Our projections by mathematical models do not scare us. We will go through the epidemic with few cases and we are prepared. Since at this time of year we always set up a special operation for flu and other respiratory viruses that affect the little ones.

What is bad and worries me right now are children with chronic diseases. Heart diseases, neuropathies, diabetes, kidney problems, intestines, something we usually treat and it is vital not to interrupt. We are open for emergencies or surgeries and for normal consultations we can use teleconsultations.

I leave a message here for all parents: do not stop the treatment of your children. Call the trusted doctor, as most have already joined the call center and tele-guidance. It can even be a palliative, but it calms families’ anxiety and is a much less bitter medicine.

* Pediatrician, President of the Council of Hospital Sabará and Fundação José Luiz Egydio Setúbal

