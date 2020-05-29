Childhood wounds that prevent you from moving forward | Unsplash

Childhood wounds that prevent you from moving forward, if every time we observe an upset or sad adult we will observe their childhood wounds we would be more compassionate because behind the negativity of an individual there is a cruelly hurt child.

When we are little we need support and understanding to develop in a world that we do not understand, unfortunately we do not always find loving parents along the way who can provide support.

Because as much as they love us they do not always have the experience or the possibilities to protect us, today we want you to learn to heal those wounds, for your health and for you to live more successful relationships and full of happiness.

We present the three childhood wounds that may be holding back your happiness in the present, identify them and seek to heal them so that they do not stop you or cut short your dreams, you deserve true love.

I was rejected at school

If when you were little you suffered from rejection among your peers for being different or simply for not fitting in when playing at recess, probably in your adulthood you are afraid of loving and not being reciprocated, and you prefer to stay away from everyone.

I felt lonely or abandoned

There are many reasons why parents may be absent at home, if you grew up with a feeling of abandonment or loneliness, you will be willing to tolerate everything so as not to lose your partner.

I felt unprotected

If when you were a child you felt that your parents could not prevent other people from hurting you, probably when you have your own children you will want to protect them excessively and that in the long run can cause excessive wear and tear.

