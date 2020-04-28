The British Health Minister said on Tuesday he was “very concerned” about signs of the appearance of a syndrome in children possibly related to the coronavirus, although he stressed that it is very rare and more research is needed.

The condition resembles Kawasaki disease, a vascular syndrome whose cause remains undetermined. According to the Pediatric Intensive Care Society, Kawasaki syndrome, mainly present in children under the age of five, causes the blood vessels to become inflamed.

The British public health service NHS issued an alert over the weekend about a small number of children presenting with an unusual set of symptoms, including abdominal pain, gastrointestinal disorders and inflammation around the heart.

They had to be admitted to intensive care, according to a report published in the health service newspaper.

According to the regional newspaper La Depeche du Midi, around twenty similar cases were reported in the Paris region of France.

“I am very concerned at the first signs that in rare cases there is an autoimmune response in children that causes significant illness,” Minister Matt Hancock told private radio station LBC.

“It is a new disease that we believe may be caused by the coronavirus,” he said.

However, Hancock explained, while some of the children with this syndrome tested positive for covid-19, others did not.

“We are doing a lot of research now. What I would also highlight is that it is rare. Although it is very significant for children who get it, the number of cases is small,” he said. The British newspaper The Guardian reported at least 12 cases.

NHS Medical Director in England Stephen Powis said Monday that it is “too early to say” whether this disease is related to the coronavirus, but that the matter was urgently being studied.

“Evidence from around the world shows us that children seem to be the least affected part of the population” by covid-19, said Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Children’s Health.

However, “new diseases can present themselves in surprising ways, and clinicians should be aware of any emerging evidence of particular symptoms or underlying conditions that could make a patient more vulnerable to the virus,” he added.

In France, according to La Depeche du Midi, about twenty children “have such symptoms” in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris.

“They are children between 2 and 10 years old who do not have a notable history or chronic disease,” said Dr. Isabelle Kone Paut, a professor of pediatric rheumatology at the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Paris.