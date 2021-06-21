Childcare centers hand over migrant children to the Police as if they were criminals (podcast)



The 16-year-old boy was detained only because he did not want to go to his classes.

Photo: Video Bexar County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

Although the Flowers Agreement forces the US Government to take care of migrant children without abuse and under certain conditions, some care centers have handed over minors to the Police, as if they were criminals.

An investigation of journalists Aura Bogado Y Laura Morel for Reveal of the Center for Investigative Reporting discovered more than 80 cases like the one described, including that of a minor from Honduras, who was applied electric shocks to handcuff by a Texas sheriff, even though he was not physically attacking anyone.

Morel explains to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, the details of these cases already under investigation.

>> Who was the Honduran minor and how did the problem arise with him?

>> What can happen to the migrant minor?

>> Is the Biden Administration investigating?

Hear the podcast on Spotify or click on the following link.