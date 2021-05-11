childcare and health concerns are complicating the job market

(Reuters) – Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Mester said on Tuesday she believes that lack of access to daycare centers, school closures and concerns about health risks were the main cause of the slower growth in the employment last month.

“It is true that with the extension of unemployment benefits people are in a financial position where they can make these tough choices about whether they feel comfortable coming back or not,” Mester told Yahoo Finance, but stressed that the benefits themselves themselves are not causing the problem.

Despite everything, he said, “we continue to add jobs, and I think the outlook is bright.”

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)