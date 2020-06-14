Four-year-old Louis George Wood has gone viral on social media for his poignant story

By: Web Writing

The experience of a little one who suffers cerebral palsy When taking its first steps, it has gone viral on social networks.

At touching video, Louis George Wood four-year-old manages to walk despite suffering cerebral palsy Quadriplegic spastic.

Doctors told his parents that Louis was never going to be able to walk, however this did not stop the family to incentivize the little one to walk.

In the video Louis walk with the help of a special harness and accompanied by their parents; his mom recorded the emotional moment.

Louis takes his first steps before looking at the camera with a huge smile on his face.

The story has touched netizens on social media.

The video was originally published by the SWNS YouTube channel and currently has more than 19,000 views.