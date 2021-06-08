Child Tax Credit: The IRS will send you a letter explaining how much money you could get



The IRS already began this Monday to send the letters to millions of families notifying them that they will give them the money.

As you probably already know, child tax credit payments will begin to be sent on July 15. But the IRS will send you a letter first telling you how much money you will receive.

The first packet of letters will inform the recipients that they may be eligible for payments. These have already been sent to about 36 million families.

The second packet of letters sent will tell recipients how much money they will receive each month with the reinforced tax credit.

A qualifying household is eligible for a monthly payment of $ 300 for each child under age 6. Households with children between the ages of 6 and 17 are eligible for a payment of $ 250 per child.

Payments are scheduled to begin on July 15 and will run through December, until then in the middle of each month. That is the IRS will issue payments on the 15th of each month, except August, when the money will be issued on the 13th, because August 15th is Sunday.

These increased credits are part of the $ 1.9 billion US Rescue Plan approved in March.

Legislators increased the maximum payment for one year from $ 2,000 to $ 3,600 for children under the age of 6. (That $ 3,600 will be delivered in payments of $ 300 for 12 months). They also increased payments for older children to $ 3,000.

Full child payments will go to single taxpayer households with adjusted gross income below $ 75,000; married couple households filing jointly for less than $ 150,000; and households of persons who file a declaration as head of household for less than $ 112,500 dollars.

Payments will reach 88% of American households, which have approximately 65.25 million children, as reported by the MorningStar.

