Child Tax Credit Payments Increase

15 minutes. On July 15, the Internal Tax Service (IRS) will advance the first monthly payment corresponding to the Child Tax Credit (CTC).

Beneficiary families with children between the ages of 6 and 17 can receive a payment of $ 250 per month. Meanwhile, those with better children under the age of 6 can get up to $ 300 each month.

However, eligible families can choose to receive a one-time payment. Those with children older than 6 years can receive up to $ 3,600 $ 3,600. And those with children between 6 and 17 can get up to 3,000.

The IRS developed an online portal for those families who want to receive the CTC in monthly payments. And soon a second web page will be available for those who want to receive the single payment.

Filers and non-filers

For taxpayers who filed their 2020 tax return, the IRS will automatically determine if they are eligible for the CTC. For this reason they will have to take no further action to receive payments.

On the other hand, the IRS made available a portal for people who are not required to file a tax return and who may be eligible.

If you are a non-filing person and want to receive the CTC, you will only need the following information to register: full name, current postal address, email address, date of birth, valid Social Security numbers for you and your dependents, account number bank, account type and route or transit number.

For families who wish to receive a one-time payment, the update portal will be available in the next few days before July 1.

It should be noted that taxpayers who choose the one-time payment method will receive it until the IRS processes their 2021 tax return, which will be made from February 2022.