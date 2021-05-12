Child protection law will prohibit stripping immigrant children to determine their age

An unaccompanied minor during a workshop in Lleida. (Photo: PAU BARRENA / Getty Images)

The Senate approved this Wednesday the Law to protect children and adolescents from violence with the support of all parties except Vox, incorporating new features such as prohibiting full nudity or genital examinations in tests to determine the age of children who They arrive alone in Spain.

The norm has gone ahead by 259 votes in favor and three against. In this way, the broad consensus that had already been reached in Congress is broadened. Also known as the Rhodes law – in reference to the British pianist who suffered abuse during childhood and who has promoted the campaign to demand this rule – will begin to count the prescription of serious crimes when the victim is 35 years old – and not 18 as now -. It will return to the Congress of Deputies for its final approval in the coming days, as it has been processed through the emergency procedure.

With this new law, when the case goes to court, children under the age of 14 will only have to testify once during the investigation. The norm broadens the definition of violence, prosecutes crimes committed over the Internet, creates specialized units in the security forces and bodies, a Central Information Registry, a welfare and protection coordinator in educational centers, and promotes training for judges and prosecutors.

“Reinforced and improved”

The Senate comes out “strengthened and improved”, all the groups that have supported it have agreed and that have highlighted the consensus reached around a necessary law. Among the changes incorporated in the Upper House, is the prohibition of performing full nudity, genital examinations or other specially invasive medical tests …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.