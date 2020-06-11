After Chiquis Rivera reappeared on social networks, he receives an unexpected message from Niño Prodigio, reminding the singer that he had already warned her about his marital problems “The good comes for you,” said the seer.

After the singer Chiquis Rivera shared a video in which she told the reasons that led her to move away from social networks for a time, and thus make her reappearance in the midst of a marriage crisis with her husband Lorenzo Méndez, the visionary Niño Prodigio she remembered that he had already warned her about her marital problems.

In the official Instagram account of Despierta América, the video is available in which Chiquis Rivera told the reasons why she was absent from social networks, and if it was because she needed to focus on herself.

But, without a doubt, what most caught the attention of many users, was the message that the seer Niño Prodigio dedicated to Chiquis Rivera, daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera: “I told you so and you didn’t listen to me !!! The good comes for you ”, which caused several reactions from users.

“And he didn’t want to understand”, “And what was it?”, “Yes, what did he say?”, Órale, why is it that I don’t believe anything? I imagine that if you know the future well, you know the filth of a daughter that is that … just messing with the husband “,” Who are you, do you think you’re God? You don’t even know… ”,“ And how do you see me? I walk worth seeing… ”.

More users of this account continued commenting after seeing the message from the visionary Niño Prodigio, who had already warned singer Chiquis Rivera about his marital problems:

“As a child you have nothing, what horror they create in these silly things, only God knows your life and future, period”, “Jesus says to look for him and leave that lifestyle. Jesus loves you. Repent “,” Good or nothing. That lady messed with her stepfather, he spent it rubbing the first wife who would marry that guy and there his karma.

It should be remembered that at the end of 2018, the visionary Niño Prodigio said in the program El Gordo and La Flaca that Lorenzo Méndez is not the man for Chiquis Rivera: “They can get married, they can have children, but they will leave in the future… because I don’t see that that is the couple as the end ”.

Also, on that occasion, Niño Prodigio assured that if Chiquis Rivera visited him for a spiritual consultation, he would tell him not to marry Lorenzo Méndez because in the future they would separate.

For 2019, the seer saw a year for the singer with a “happy home, the family, which is what she wants, it may be that she will achieve it, that she will achieve it, but I am looking to the future and visualizing it”.

“I love this couple because I see them well, but in reality he (Lorenzo Méndez) is not going to be the man for her, they can get married, they can have children, but they will leave in the future,” said Niño Prodigio.

Filed Under: Child Prodigy Chiquis Rivera