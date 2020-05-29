Nearly half of the child population in Latin America and the Caribbean will live in a poor home due to the pandemic, UNICEF warned

About half of the children population of Latin America and the Caribbean will live in a poor home to end of 2020 because of the crisis of COVID-19, alerted UNICEF, who called for the large-scale implementation of social protection programs.

The UNICEF regional adviser for Latin America and the Caribbean, Monica Rubio, told . that in the region there was in 2018 “an incidence of 38 percent” of child poverty and that it is calculated that at the end of 2020 the indicator has “increased to a 46 percent“

The body of the Un dedicated to children indicated that this expected increase “means that another 16 million children and adolescents will live in low-income households in the remainder of this year, and its total number will reach 87 million ”.

The region of South America could be the most affected with an increase of almost 30 percent or almost 11 million children who will live in monetary poverty, followed by the Caribbean, with 19 percent more or almost a million children, and Central America and Mexico with 13 percent or nearly four million additional infants in poor households.

“The numbers take us back 10 years,” said the regional adviser, who warned that this situation “would significantly reverse the progress in the fight against child poverty registered in most of the region” in the last century.

Inequality and economic crisis

Latin America and the Caribbean was already an unequal region before the arrival of the pandemic of COVID-19, one of the reasons for the increase in child poverty, Rubio explained.

“The children were over-represented in terms of poverty. Poverty is higher in children than in adults, ”said the UNICEF worker.

And the entry of COVID-19 in the continent, which today is the epicenter of the pandemic, hit the economies of the region hard, with estimates from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) that the regional gross domestic product will contract 5.3 percent, the worst result since 1930.

A cause that joins the increase in child poverty, since Latin America and the Caribbean “has the most significant impact in terms of GDP”, leading to unemployment.

Only 18 percent of families with children are covered by the cash transfer benefits. According to UNICEF, the pandemic could lead 11.6 million workers to unemployment, which “could mean for those who are formal workers to lose social security and health insurance for themselves and their families.”

Poor nutrition and child labor

The economic consequences have a direct impact on minors, who before COVID-19 suffered an inequality that now with the pandemic crisis it will “be exacerbated and further expanded,” said UNICEF.

Rubio explained that in the short term an immediate loss of income means that families are less likely to pay for enough food and water, and less likely to access medical attention or education for minors.

Infants will also be at medium-term risk of participating in child labor or forced marriage, just as malnutrition figures will increase.

But in the long term, it is the potential development of children and adolescents that is at risk.

Unicef ​​points out that “unless urgent measures are taken now”, dropouts, malnutrition and “the worst forms of child labor” will increase.

With information from .