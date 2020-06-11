Latin America, the growing epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, today faces not only the economic damage and human losses caused by the virus, but also the threat that the pandemic will worsen a social disease that, although invisible to many , affects its most vulnerable inhabitants: child labor.

In the region, according to calculations delivered by Unicef ​​on the occasion of the commemoration this Friday of the World Day against Child Labor, it is estimated that there are 17.4 million working boys and girls, a figure equivalent to 16% of the total number of minors living in this part of the world.

Children, some of whom do not reach the age of majority, victims of mistreatment, sexual abuse or the deplorable working conditions to which they are subjected, serve mainly as servants, farmers, merchants, miners, garbage collectors or fishermen. .

Added to this worrying situation is now the dire scenario that the coronavirus will leave. UNICEF and Save The Children warn that some 16 million more Latin American children could live in poverty by the end of 2020 if governments no longer do their part.

In this regard, the director of Save The Children Colombia, María Paula Martínez, assured Efe that “it is likely that the number of children who will start working due to the pandemic will increase, as well as those who will be faced with developing dangerous jobs and adolescents who will start their working lives without decent work conditions. ”

The foregoing will be generated because the virus contagion control measures will significantly increase unemployment levels and, as a consequence, underemployment will increase, where minors are generally linked.

Field work

Farm work, which has always been the pride of a large part of Latin Americans, is what concentrates 52% of child labor in the region, which almost always takes them away from school and thus makes it impossible for them to get out of poverty.

In this sector, considered one of the most dangerous for children and adolescents due to the long hours it demands, exposure to extreme climates and contact with chemical products, 34.5% of the 2.3 million earn their livelihood of Mexican children who work.

Also, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of Ecuador indicate that in rural areas of the Andean country they work about five times more than in cities and that by ethnicity, the indigenous population has more children between the ages of five and 14 years working, with 26%.

Harvesting, carrying water and treating animals are some of the activities that the ILO denounces that are carried out by nearly 200,000 small Argentines, of the nearly 763,544 who are subjected to child labor, a problem that has not been seen as such, since Most of the time it occurs in the family and is considered a responsibility to the parents.

In this sense, the ILO specialist against child labor in Argentina, Gustavo Ponce, told Efe that “you have to remove that veil and show that if a boy enters the labor market at eight years old, this has an impact on his school career and away from simple things like free time or sports.

Children and conflicts

In Colombia, although the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) reported that between 2012 and 2019 the number of child labor fell from 10.2 to 5.4%, evils persist such as the illegal recruitment of minors that has increased during the emergency by COVID-19.

For this reason, the attorney general, Fernando Carrillo, asked the Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate the guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN), the dissent of the FARC and other armed groups that are using them to carry out homicides, acts of terrorism, torture and forced displacement.

This problem coincides with the spokesperson for Save The Children, María Paula Martínez, who in turn fears for the Venezuelan immigrant children who cross the continent walking with their parents or, sometimes, alone with the illusion of being able to send money to their homes .

Frequently, he affirmed, “they experience mistreatment, isolation, omission of the payment of wages and the threat of being reported to the authorities.”

All of the above shows that, despite the large number of children involved in work in this region, their needs are not always on the political table and governments continue to fall short when it comes to developing effective responses to protect those who, without However, they advertise in their campaigns as the promising future of Latin America.