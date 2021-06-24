Child hurts his hand on the stairs of the Polanco Metro

MEXICO CITY.- A minor was injured when he inserted his left hand into the comb of an electromechanical ladder at the Polanco station of Metro Line 7, reported the Collective Transportation System (STC).

The child’s mother said the boy suffered the incident when he wanted to pick up a drink that he dropped on the escalator.

Industrial Safety and Hygiene personnel attended to the minor. The STC coordinated the arrival of an ambulance.

The agency urged users to prevent accidents and make correct use of the facilities.

