Child custody dispute in Ohio led to massacre that left 8 dead from the same family



With the agreement reached with prosecutors, the convict was spared a death sentence.

Photo: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation / Getty Images

Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty this Thursday in Ohio of 23 criminal charges related to the 2016 murder of her daughter’s mother and seven other family members in the middle of a custody lawsuit.

With the agreement, “Jake” Wagner gets rid of a sentence of death penalty and is exposed to life imprisonment, according to the CBS network report.

As part of the agreement with prosecutors, Wagner will testify against his parents and brother, also defendants in the Pike County massacre, in which seven adults and one teenager were killed. Jake’s parents, George Billy Wagner III and Angela Wagner, and his brother, George Billy Wagner IV have pleaded not guilty.

“I am guilty, Your Honor,” the 28-year-old offender repeated as Randy Deering read each of the charges aloud.

The charges include eight of aggravated murder, as well as charges of conspiracy, tampering with evidence and illegal sexual conduct with a minor, among others.

Wagner, who said in court that he was deeply sorry for committing a crime, specifically admitted to being responsible for five of the deaths.

“He knows that he is going to die in jail. Despite how horrible this is to everyone, he regrets it as much as possible, ”defense attorney Gregory Meyers told the judge.

The murders were reported in April 2016. Five years ago, the bodies of the victims were found in several mobile homes and in a caravan in a sparsely populated area of ​​Pike County, southern Ohio. They had all been shot in the head. The ages of the victims fluctuate between 16 and 44 years.

The Wagners used silenced weapons to kill people while they slept.

Some bullet casings found at the scene matched evidence seized from the Wagners’ home.

It took authorities two years to announce the arrests.

Prosecutors in the case allege that the Wagner family planned the multiple attack for months.

Jake allegedly tried to convince his 19-year-old ex-partner Hanna Rhoden to share custody of their daughter. But this one refused.

The criminal gained access to the girl’s Facebook accounts, in which she indicated that she would never reach an agreement on the above with Jake.

From there, the battle that culminated in the massacre began.

Hanna and Jake started dating when the girl was only 13 years old. This one got pregnant when she was 15 years old.