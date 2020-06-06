Child Abuse Priest Loses His Life to the Virus | Unsplash

The priest Carlos López Valdés he received a pedophile conviction in Mexico and died from the pandemic virus while serving his sentence. After receiving the maximum sentence on child abuse charges, the priest Carlos López Valdés He was convicted of these charges in 2018, receiving a 63-year prison sentence.

According to the data, the 73-year-old priest already had health problems like diabetes and had presented the virus symptoms as shortness of breath, so he was intubated in the place where he was serving his sentence, the South prison in Mexico City.

The man who reported the heinous crime was Jesus Romero who suffered abuse by the priest, when he was only about 11 years old while the priest was 50 years old. At that time Jesús Romero was an altar boy of the Parish of San Agustín de las Cuevas over 20 years ago.

According to the statements of Jesus, the first time he was abused by the priest Carlos López Valdés It was when he spent a weekend in a country house in Cuernavaca with the permission of his parents. The priest asked Jesús Romero, 11, to sleep in the same bed.

As detailed by the BBCAt dawn he felt that the priest was touching his genitals but he thought that it was unintentional, in addition to not understanding very well what had happened and in this way, the abuses continued for five years, causing serious damage to his mental and emotional health .

“My parents were always very believing and they trusted him. They never imagined that someone they considered a man of faith, a moral bearer, would do that to me. ” Jesus Romero He assured that he had to take psychological therapy to recover and have the courage to denounce in 2007 to denounce him and fight for justice until in 2016 he was arrested and sentenced in 2018.

Clarín Information

