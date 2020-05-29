Thursday May 28, 2020

The Paraguayan exporter has been extremely critical of the management of Alejandro Domínguez at the command of the governing body of South American football. Because of this, Domínguez decided to take action on the matter and filed a complaint against Chilavert, which could take him to jail.

José Luis Chilavert has always been characterized by being someone who does not show bluntness in saying what he thinks. Since his time as a soccer player, the Paraguayan has spared no resources when it comes to giving his opinion. But this could happen to him in the short term, after he has received a complaint against him.

Specifically, the plaintiff is neither more nor less than the president of Conmebol, the Colombian leader Alejandro Domínguez. The South American soccer authority made the decision to file a complaint “for punishable acts of defamation, calumny and insults carried out on at least 11 occasions in 2019”, as explained by his lawyer Claudio Lovera.

Lovera spoke with La Cuarta, where she gave more details of the judicial process that Chilavert will have to face. “When there is a contest for punishable acts, the rule of the Penal Code establishes that for this type of case there is a custodial sentence of six months to three years,” were the lawyer’s words regarding the possible sentences.

On the other hand, Lovera also detailed what will be the steps to be followed by both parties, about which he said that “the Sentence Court notified the defendant in this case so that he can take cognizance of the accusation and organize his defense. He also pointed out a previous step, since Paraguayan law requires a conciliation hearing to be held, which Chilavert can carry out through constituents, but when the time of the trial comes, a physical presence is required. ”