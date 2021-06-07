‘Chilangos’ immigrants turn their backs on Morena and PAN candidate wins migrant deputation



Raúl Torres offered legal advice to undocumented immigrants.

Migrants from Mexico City who were able to vote from abroad elected Raúl Torres, of the National Action Party (PAN), to be the first migrant deputy of the local Congress.

Torres received 4,883 of the votes cast from abroad, the only ones that would count for that position in the Mexico City Congress.

“My proposal is the migrant center, where we are going to connect migrant Chilangos with Mexico City,” he said for a special publication of this newspaper. “From here, from the city, there will be legal advice with Mexicans, Chilangos, in your language and your people, but licensed to practice in the United States and certified by the Bar in New York. Their services will be legal, immigration, labor and civil ”.

The second position went to Veronica Puente Vera, de Morena, who obtained 1,983 of the votes cast by mail and via the Internet, according to the report of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM).

It is noteworthy that only 70% of the 12.26 subscribed voters cast their vote, that is, 8,906 people, according to the Nominal List of Voters Residing Abroad.

The information was provided during the permanent session of the General Council of the IECM, it was specified that 1,556 of the votes were received by post, while 7,350 were received through the Internet Electronic Voting System.

The Migrant Force organization, which helped the applicants to make themselves known among immigrants, issued a statement detailing the IECM Council report.

“The report details that the unregistered candidacies obtained 28 votes and (there were) 122 invalid votes,” it indicates. “In addition, although 1,563 vote envelopes were received, in seven of them they did not contain ballots, so they were not counted as valid votes.”

The triumph of the PAN represents a setback for Morena, after in the winter of 2017 the candidate for the Presidency of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he met with his followers in the United States once and made a request: to organize for the election of July 1, 2018.

After a year, at least 39 committees campaigned for the candidate of “Together we will make history” in 20 entities of this country, but that support has been detrimental, amid complaints about the services in consulates, which they promised to transform in “defenders”.