Yesterday at the Summerland Terrace in Toledo, in a six-round fight at lightweight, the veteran Antonio Rodríguez «Chiky» (7-21-8, 1 KO) won the boxer of Toledo origin by points Ricardo Hernandez (4-3, 1 KO).

In a competitive fight, the Madrid-born Rodríguez took the decision of the judges, and achieved a victory that resisted him in the last eight bouts.

Rodríguez has contested the title of Spain six times, losing four and making two no bouts.