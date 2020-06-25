The CHIKARA company comes to an end after the Mike Quackenbush case.

One of the most popular independent companies comes to an end, the company CHIKARA closes its doors.

According to the website of PWInsider, An announcement will soon be made about the #SpeakingOut movement and the allegations regarding the promoter and fighter, Mike Quackenbush. Also, PWInsider adds that Mike Quackenbush he would declare very soon that he was resigning from being the “head trainer” of the school of WrestleFactory in Philadelphia, PA.

The accusations against Quackenbush and the promotion have come to light recently, and indicate that he has been abused against women belonging to the staff and the team of coaches. It is reported that Mike Quackenbush He has had numerous meetings with the staff and part of the talent in Zoom after the accusations that came to light last night. Another point to note about this breaking news is that various talents from CHIKARA They would be abandoning the promotion to take a new path in the world of wrestling.

Next, we leave you with the tweets of Hallowicked commenting on the situation:

Effective Immediatley I am resigning from CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory. While I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally, I can not in good conscience continue my association with the group. – Hallowicked (@ Go2SleepyHollow) June 24, 2020

Kimber Lee He also commented the following:

I’m just sick. As of now I can not in good conscience remain a part of @CHIKARApro and it’s absolutely breaking my heart. Consider this my resignation as the princess. Don’t know if I will be back on here today. This one really really hurts. 😔 – Kimber Lee ⓥ (@ Kimber_Lee90) June 24, 2020

