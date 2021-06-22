‘Chihuas’ Rodríguez will seek the world crown in Japan

It will be on September 1 when the double world champion Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodríguez disputes the crown of the super flies with the tough Japanese Kazuto Ioka, in a duel to be held in Tokyo, Japan, and that will have at stake the title of the World Boxing Organization in the 115-pound category.

Rodríguez Tamayo, fighter represented by Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle, Cancún Boxing by Pepe Gómez Boxing Time by Memo Rocha and BXSTRS Promotions by Juan Carlos Torres; signed the contract for the fight with Ioka who boasts a mark of 26 wins by 2 losses with 15 wins by knockout, and who has been monarch in four different divisions, straw, light fly, fly and super fly.

The fighter pride of Santa Catarina, Nuevo León; that he was a double world monarch in the straw division, it was said further motivated by the fact that finally the opportunity will be presented to look for the belt in the 52,163 kilogram division where it is located as the highest classified available in the rankings, for what was designated as a mandatory challenger.

With a mark of 34 victories in professionalism, 24 of them through pure chloroform, the ‘Chihuas’ has won before the agreed limit in 13 of his last 15 games, a streak that gives the Mexican 28-year-old confidence confidence. to be in the best moment of his career and to return home with the crown in what will be the fifth defense of the native of the ‘Country of the Rising Sun’.