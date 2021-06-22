Chihuahua vibrates with this Saturday’s function

Boxing fans in the state of Chihuahua are doubly anxious for Saturday to arrive. First, because two of his prodigal daughters, Yamileth Mercado, from Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, and Angélica Rascón, from Ciudad Juárez, will face each other on the ring, with a world championship in dispute. And second, because they will be able to make an appearance, since the function, at the “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” gym in the city of Chihuahua, will be with the public.

“Yeimi” Mercado (17-2-0, 5 ko’s) will exhibit his WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship for the second time, against “Mucuishle Sexymo” Rascón (10-0-0, 2 ko’s), in a multi-star performance presented by 2M Promotions and Zanfer, broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

Mercado did a great preparation in Hermosillo, under the supervision of Alfredo Caballero, and has shone with great power, speed and condition.

Rascón held training camp in the mountains of Seattle, Washington, and has shown great speed and precision in his hitting, in addition to practically already in weight.

A fight with a lot of action is expected, with constant combinations of both contenders and alternate dominance, so the fans that will be divided between both Chihuahuas will be on the edge of their seats from the first round.

The world championship fight between Yamileth Mercado and Angélica Rascón will have a very attractive and eye-catching backing.

Chihuahuan Héctor “Tix Tix” Reyes (19-0-0, 14 ko’s) will put his undefeated record at risk, against Iván “Terrible” Montero (21-4-0, 9 ko’s) in an 8-round Super welterweight duel .

Another attractive fight will be the one between Argi Cortés (18-2-2, 8 ko’s) and Daniel Argueta (13-2-0, 6 ko’s) in 8 rounds at Super flyweight.

And the continuator of the Cuban-Mexican legend, Ángel “Mantequillita” Napoles (11-0-2, 4 ko’s) will face, in an undefeated fight, the Sonoran Misael “Pichón” Cabrera (11-0-0, 9 ko’s) in a fight of talented young prospects, 8 rounds at Lightweight.

Tickets are on sale at www.startickets.mx, with prices of 110 pesos in general and 380 pesos in the ring area.