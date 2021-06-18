Chiesa: “We can play against anyone”

06/18/2021 at 6:04 PM CEST

.

Federico Chiesa, winger of Italy, assured this Friday that his team is prepared to compete “against anyone”, when analyzing the table of the Eurocup, which could see the “azzurri” take one of the a priori more complicated roads in the knockout phase.

“To get to the end you have to play against the great teams and we are going to compete. We can play against anyone. We should not be afraid, but face great teams and understand what level we are at, “he said. Chiesa at a press conference organized at the Coverciano technical center.

Italy converted last Wednesday, thanks to their second victory in two games (3-0 to Turkey and 3-0 to Swiss) in the first team already mathematically classified for the round of 16. In the environment of Italy the reasoning about the possible rival in the round of 16 has already begun, which will be the second classified in group B (Holland, Ukraine, Austria Y Macedonia), and, above all, about a possible crossing with Belgium in rooms and one with France in the semifinals.

But the next opponent will be Wales, against whom Italy will play the first position in group A. this Sunday. “They are strong, tough, they are going to fight. They have important players, of international level, especially Gareth Bale“, he assured Chiesa, who also praised Aaron Ramsey, his clubmate in the Juventus.

Substitute in the first two games, Chiesa points to ownership this Sunday in an eleven in which at least five changes are expected with respect to the one seen before Swiss. “The coach (Roberto Mancini) asks us to be ready. When my time comes I will try to be ready, but, as the coach said, we are all headlines and we must be prepared“, He said.

The Italian also expressed his condolences on the death, at the age of 92, of Giampiero Boniperti, symbol of the Juventus both as a player and in his experience as president and honorary president of the Turin club. “I want to express the condolences of our entire team for the passing of Boniperti. He was an icon of Italian and world football,” he said.