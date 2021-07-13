Chiesa, Donnarumma, Sterling: vote for the best player of the European Championship

Transfermarkt voting

Giorgio Chiellini, Raheem Sterling or maybe Kasper Schmeichel? These have been some of the best footballers of the Eurocup that has just concluded. We propose 12 candidates who choose to become Transfermarkt’s ‘Player of the Euro 2020’. It is in your hands to choose the winner.

To vote for your favorite, you just have to choose who you consider the best player in the tournament in each position (goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward) and, in the end, determine which of them is the absolute MVP.

You have until this Wednesday, July 14 at noon to vote. We are counting on you!

Barella, Donnarumma & Chiesa: the Italian selection by market value

26 Giorgio Chiellini – Free – Market value: € 1.5 M

& copy .

36 years

25 Salvatore Sirigu – Torino – € 2.5 M

& copy imago images

34 years

24 Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus – € 8 million

& copy imago images

34 years

23 Francesco Acerbi – Lazio – € 10 M

& copy imago images

33 years

22 Emerson – Chelsea – € 12 M

& copy imago images

26 years

21 Alessandro Florenzi – PSG – € 13 M

& copy imago images

30 years

20 Rafael Tolói – Atalanta – € 15 M

& copy imago images

30 years

19 Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus – € 15 M

& copy imago images

27 years

18 Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo – € 15 M

& copy imago images

21 years

17 Bryan Cristante – Rome – € 18 M

& copy imago images

26 years

16 Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

15 Alex Meret – Naples – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

14 Matteo Pessina – Atalanta – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

13 Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Naples – € 24 M

& copy Imago / TM

27 years

12 Leonardo Spinazzola – Rome – € 26 M

& copy Imago / TM

28 years

11 Andrea Belotti – Torino – € 35 M

& copy imago images

27 years

10 Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo – € 35 M

& copy imago images

26 years

9 Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo – € 35 M

& copy imago images

23 years

8 Ciro Immobile – Lazio – € 38 M

& copy imago images

31 years

7 Jorginho – Chelsea – € 40 M

& copy imago images

29 years

6 Lorenzo Insigne – Naples – € 48 M

& copy imago images

30 years

5 Marco Verratti – PSG – € 55 M

& copy imago images

28 years

4 Federico Chiesa – Juventus – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

23 years

3 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Free – € 60 M

& copy imago images

22 years

2 Alessandro Bastoni – Inter – € 60 M

& copy imago images

22 years

1 Nicoló Barella – Inter – € 65 M

& copy imago images

24 years

