Chiesa, Donnarumma, Sterling: vote for the best player of the European Championship

Transfermarkt voting
Giorgio Chiellini, Raheem Sterling or maybe Kasper Schmeichel? These have been some of the best footballers of the Eurocup that has just concluded. We propose 12 candidates who choose to become Transfermarkt’s ‘Player of the Euro 2020’. It is in your hands to choose the winner.
To vote for your favorite, you just have to choose who you consider the best player in the tournament in each position (goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward) and, in the end, determine which of them is the absolute MVP.
You have until this Wednesday, July 14 at noon to vote. We are counting on you!
Barella, Donnarumma & Chiesa: the Italian selection by market value
26 Giorgio Chiellini – Free – Market value: € 1.5 M
36 years
25 Salvatore Sirigu – Torino – € 2.5 M
34 years
24 Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus – € 8 million
34 years
23 Francesco Acerbi – Lazio – € 10 M
33 years
22 Emerson – Chelsea – € 12 M
26 years
21 Alessandro Florenzi – PSG – € 13 M
30 years
20 Rafael Tolói – Atalanta – € 15 M
30 years
19 Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus – € 15 M
27 years
18 Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo – € 15 M
21 years
17 Bryan Cristante – Rome – € 18 M
26 years
16 Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina – € 20 M
24 years
15 Alex Meret – Naples – € 20 M
24 years
14 Matteo Pessina – Atalanta – € 20 M
24 years
13 Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Naples – € 24 M
27 years
12 Leonardo Spinazzola – Rome – € 26 M
28 years
11 Andrea Belotti – Torino – € 35 M
27 years
10 Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo – € 35 M
26 years
9 Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo – € 35 M
23 years
8 Ciro Immobile – Lazio – € 38 M
31 years
7 Jorginho – Chelsea – € 40 M
29 years
6 Lorenzo Insigne – Naples – € 48 M
30 years
5 Marco Verratti – PSG – € 55 M
28 years
4 Federico Chiesa – Juventus – € 60 M
23 years
3 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Free – € 60 M
22 years
2 Alessandro Bastoni – Inter – € 60 M
22 years
1 Nicoló Barella – Inter – € 65 M
24 years
