According to Saturday’s Tuttosport, the future of Juventus defender Chiellini is set. The 36-year-old will renew his contract with the Italian club for another season. In addition, according to the publication, after hanging up his boots, the player will remain in the club and will be the manager of the Old Lady.

With a degree in economics and commerce from the University of Turin, and a master’s in business administration, Chiellini sealed the deal in February and plans to pursue a career in football after retirement. Parallel to the sport, he studied and prepared to continue in the sport, in another position. The veteran defender will work directly with club president Andrea Agnelli.

Until he retires, Chiellini was sidelined due to a knee injury, but would return in March. However, due to the global pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Italian Championship was suspended indefinitely, following the protocols of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The defender continues to take care during this quarantine period, and intends to return to the title of the leader of the competition. So far, a possible return from Calcio remains undefined, since Italy was one of the countries most affected by the virus, however, the Italian football federation (FIGC) intends to close the league in August.

