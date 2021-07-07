Chiellini to Jordi Alba during the draw prior to the penalty shootout: “Liar, liar …”

07/07/2021 at 11:23 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Italian central, Giorgio Chiellini, and the Spanish side, Jordi Alba, have left one of the images of the semifinals of the Eurocup. Both joked during the draw for the goal and the first pitcher of the penalty shootout and the captain of Italy reproached him that he had tried to deceive him in the first of the two: “Liar, liar …”.

Spain could not beat Italy (1-1) in the 120 minutes of the match despite being superior in many facets of the game and the ticket ended up being decided from the maximum penalty. Jordi Alba took over from Sergio Busquets as captain and represented Spain in the draw.

There was a misunderstanding in the first stake, the one that decided the goal where it was thrown, and the central reacted gracefully and began to joke. The Italian gave him a friendly punch to the face and they hugged. The referee of the meeting, Felix brych, awarded the goal of the Italian fans and the second draw ruled that the first pitcher would be the Italian team.

Italy beat Spain (4-2) despite Unai Simón stopping the first maximum penalty. Locatelli missed, but so did Dani Olmo, who completed a great display acting as a tip, by throwing him over Donnarumma. Italy scored the next three and Álvaro Morata missed the fourth Spanish pitch. Jorginho hit the fifth and final pitch and Italy took revenge in 2008.

England or Denmark, Italy’s rival in the final

Until yesterday, Whenever Spain had reached the semifinals, they also ended up reaching the final and being champion. Luis Enrique’s men played a great game and deserved something more, but Italy certified that the favorite poster is no coincidence and they will play their fourth final of the Eurocup. In 1968 they were champions as hosts and in both 2000 and 2012 they were runners-up.

In the final they will face England or Denmark, who will play the other semifinal. The English are the main favorites against a surprising Danish team, which has recovered from Eriksen’s tragic moment in the tournament debut and is one of the teams that plays the best football. The final, in any case, will be played next Sunday, July 11 at 9:00 p.m..