The words of Giorgio Chiellini In advance of their autobiography, which will be published soon, they have not fallen on deaf ears. The Italian central defender attacked some of his former teammates as Balotelli and Felipe Melo and it didn’t take long to get a reply. Of the forward, he said that “he is a negative person who has no respect for the group. In the 2013 Confederations Cup he did not lend a hand and I would have given him two slaps, he deserved them.” He was no less harsh with the Rio de Janeiro media, which he called “the worst of the worst”.

The responses of one and the other were immediate. Melo has answered him through ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ and Balotelli He has used the social network Instagram to stoke him. “There is no problem responding to ‘this defense’. When I was in Turin, I never disrespected anyone, but at this point, he no longer deserves any, ever again. He pissed himself on fear, it’s too easy speak ill of others with a book. ‘This defender’, perhaps, is still angry because we slapped him when we eliminated Juventus with Galatasaray in 2013. Or because Inter have won everything, and I’m an Interista, or when I beat him 3-0 with Brazil in the Confederations Cup. He is like this: he always wants to do the phenomenon, but at the international level he has not won anything at all. He did show disrespect with these statements, “explained the midfielder. carioca.

Balotelli He has not been left behind either: “At least I have the sincerity and courage to say things to my face. Since 2013 you have had many opportunities to do so, behaving like a real man, but you did not. Who knows what you will say one day about your teammates today, strange captain … If this means being a champion, then I prefer not to be. And I have never disrespected the national team jersey. “

