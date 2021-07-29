Chiellini confirms that he will stay at Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini, captain of the European champion Italy team, confirmed this Thursday that he will continue to play for Juventus Turin, for which he will sign a new contract next week after the previous agreement expired on June 30.

Chiellini, 36, finally cleared up the few doubts about his future and reported that next Monday he will go to Turin to start working with coach Massimiliano Allegri, in a statement on the sidelines of an event organized in his city, Livorno (Tuscany , center), in which he was awarded for his sporting successes.

You may also be interested in MUNDODEPORTIVO.COM

.

“On Monday I will be in Turin, where Allegri is waiting for me, even if it would have been good for me to have one more holiday. I will try to finish my career by winning other trophies, because the titles make you more hungry for victories,” said the defender.

Chiellini’s contract with Juventus expired on June 30 and in the next few days the Italian will sign a new agreement, probably for two seasons, something that the Juventine president, Andrea Agnelli, had already advanced recently.

The defender has played for Juventus since 2005 and played 535 games, winning nine league titles, five Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups.