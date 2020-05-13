It seems that two roosters like Balotelli and Chiellini did not take long to make peace and relax. A couple of days ago they got involved in a crossroads of statements after the Juventus center-back assured that “he is a negative person who has no respect for the group. In the 2013 Confederations Cup he did not lend a hand and I would have given him two slapsHe deserved them. “‘SuperMario’, current Brescia player, wasted no time in returning the ‘caress’ to his former partner:” At least I have the sincerity and courage to say things to my face. Since 2013 you have had many opportunities to do so, behaving like a real man, but you did not. Who knows what you will say one day about your teammates today, strange captain … If this means being a champion, then I prefer not to be. And I have never disrespected the national team jersey. ”

Well, an Italian television network has tried to approach positions. Apparently, they have appeared at the striker’s home to make him sign a shirt. “Even if you attacked me in the back unexpectedly I will always love you”Balotelli has written. For his part, Giorgio, with whom the television program had previously contacted, has pointed out whether he would have any problem sharing costumes with Mario at the 2021 Euro Cup: “My goodness, it would be a pleasure. I would have no problem with that. Would you negative person? It could have been sometimes “.

Shortly afterwards they have both connected live and have just relaxed their spirits. “I should have told you this before publishing it. It is clear that there have been some problems between us, but we will speak in person. I continue learning from my mistakes, I wish you the best,” said Chiellini.

