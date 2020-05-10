The captain of Juventus and the Italian team, Giorgio Chiellini, is very critical in his autobiography regarding some of the teammates with whom he shared costumes. Mario Balotelli is one of the most censured.

Chiellini’s memoirs, still pending presentation, are going to be a bomb. The newspaper La Repubblica has advanced some passages of the same and in them he refers to Balotelli as “a negative person, without respect for the group”.

The Juventus player reveals that “in the Confederations Cup, in Brazil, in 2013, he didn’t help us at all. It was to give him two slaps.”

In any case, Chiellini has for everyone and also criticizes the Brazilian Felipe Melo, who he says was “the worst of the worst”. He adds that “I can’t stand disrespectful people, those who always want to oppose it. You were always on the brink of fighting with him. I also told the management: it’s a rotten apple.”

For the emblematic player of the Vecchia Signora the problem with both is that they “passed the limit”. It’s not about playing right or wrong, partying or not … It’s about “disrespect.”

Chiellini also confesses that “I sportively hate Inter, as Jordan hates the Pistons.” He also refers to a partner: Gonzalo Higuaín: “He is a boy that you must pamper, stimulate. He needs affection to nurture his potential.”

