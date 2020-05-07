Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has moved from his team’s offensive line to the battle front against the coronavirus, taking advantage of the medical title he earned after completing his studies during inter-campaign breaks with the Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the last Super Bowl.

Still wearing his lab coat, during a lunch break, Duvernay-Tardif explained to The Associated Press during a video conference that he contacted the Ministry of Health in his native Canada at the start of the pandemic to ask if he could help.

The player began by making announcements in which he asked to respect social distancing measures. It was put into action soon after, when it became clear that trained medical professionals were required.

“In times of crisis, there are many additional steps one must take to protect oneself and patients,” said Duvernay-Tardif, while drinking milk from a carton. “We are wearing visors and masks all day. We wash our hands. A lot of precautionary measures are taken, and all of that makes all the work heavier. That is why they needed many more people.

“There are many health professionals who have become ill, but there is also much more work to do.”

Duvernay-Tardf, the only medical school graduate who is an active player in the NFL, earned his degree from McGill University. He had to complete rotations in hospitals and other tasks to finish the race in 2014, when the Chiefs selected him in the draft. Thus, he had to return to Canada at each break between campaigns, to dedicate long hours to the pending tasks.

His dedication has paid off in two professions.

On the field, he became a starter in a franchise that just won its first Super Bowl in five decades. He became so relevant to the Chiefs that they signed a five-year, $ 42.36 million deal with him in 2017.

More than 20 million were guaranteed and 10 million were paid as a bonus for signing the agreement.

Outside the field, Duvernay-Tardif never gave up his studies. And this put him in a position to help when the condition COVID-19 began to spread.

“The first time I was told about the coronavirus was at the Super Bowl, when a reporter asked me a question about it. I thought something like: “I’m about to play the most important game of my life.” I was not very focused on this topic, ”he said. “Three months later, half the planet is in quarantine. It’s crazy to see how things have evolved. “

Duvernay-Tardif set out on a journey with his girlfriend to celebrate the championship and recover from the grueling NFL season. Upon his return, he realized how quickly everything had changed.

He was in a risky area while on vacation, and was forced to isolate himself once he returned to the United States.

Naturally, he wanted to help shortly after.

“People were missing from long-term care facilities,” he explained. “And I offered to go to work. It’s one thing to say it, but when you do your first turn, you are left wondering, ‘How can I protect myself and juggle all these things?’ “

The player submitted his plans to the Chiefs coach Andy Reid and management for consideration. They gave him the go-ahead and even made arrangements to ensure the safety of people close to him.

This included measures to ensure that he used good protective equipment. An empty apartment was provided for him to use to change his clothes.

He comes there after each shift to shower and put on clean clothes, before going home to his family.

Because you have not met all of the requirements for your medical residency, Duvernay-Tardif’s responsibilities are somewhat limited for now. Helps to supply medications and perform support and nursing work.

However, training allows Duvernay-Tardif to recognize when something is wrong, and react quickly.

“Larry and I have talked a few times,” Reid said last Friday. “So I knew what he was doing. You are taking all the precautions you can, but you are participating. Keep this up, and you wouldn’t expect anything different from Larry. “

Reid has a unique appreciation for Duvernay-Tardif. He finds in it some aspects that remind him of his own life.

Reid’s mother, a radiologist, met Dan Fortmann, recruited by Chicago in the 1936 draft and who was undecided between medical school or playing football.

George Hallas, the legendary Bears owner, convinced him that he could do both, and even gave him up-front money for his education.

Eventually, Fortman played eight seasons with Chicago, aiding in the conquest of three NFL titles and reaching the Hall of Fame. He retired in 1943, enlisted in the Navy, and served aboard a hospital ship in the twilight of World War II.

Fortmann returned to the United States and began his surgery practice in Los Angeles, where he became friends with Reid’s mother.

“I had a chance to meet Dr. Fortmann,” Reid recalled. “And he told me the story about how ‘Papa Bear’ Halas allowed him to continue his medical studies at the break when there was no campaign. I think he even studied during part of the practice camp. Now Larry is coming, he had to do some things in the break and I understand it. I had a mother who was a doctor, and I had heard these stories from Dr. Fortman. So this allowed me to be open-minded to say, ‘Do what you need to do, it’s something spectacular.’ ”