He is currently receiving medical and psychological attention, under permanent surveillance.

By Diana Manzo

Juchitán, Oax.- After a series of complaints presented by the staff of the Regional Hospital “President Juárez ”of the ISSSTE of Oaxaca for the bad behavior that the head of health jurisdiction number 2 “Isthmus”, During his stay in that health unit after being positive to the Covid-19, the authorities of the Health Services of Oaxaca (Sso) announced that he was removed from his post.

This measure, according to the health authorities, was taken in order to make way for the corresponding investigations into alleged acts of aggression on the part of the now former official, since his attitude does not reflect the principles of respect, integrity, or vocation of service to citizens.

The authorities did not reveal the name, although it is already in the public domain, and they emphasized to the general population to respect the privacy of the personal data of this and all other patients.

The state agency reported that the now former head of the sanitary jurisdiction number 2 “Isthmus” found stable, receiving medical and psychological attention, as well as in permanent surveillance.

On Monday, the legal representative of the ISSSTE, Leonardo Gómez Álvarez, filed a complaint against the former head of the sanitary jurisdiction number 2, for possible crimes of Contagion Hazard, cover-up and others that are attempted, before the authorities of the Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca with headquarters in San Bartolo Coyotepec, Oaxaca.

It is not specified, but different reports indicate that the subject broke the quarantine he was in and allegedly spat at the Oaxacan hospital.

In the complaint, it is stated that the patient entered the Covid special unit on April 2 and was treated on an outpatient basis for not meeting the conditions for his hospitalization; However, at 6:00 p.m. on the same day, he was admitted because he had fever, headache, productive cough and dyspnea.

Lastly, he added that on April 3 he remains hospitalized and valued, however on April 4 at dawn he is valued by an internist, who recommended not to discharge him; however the man began to file irritable attitude and channeled on his own and fled.

Hours later, he returned and returned to hospital, but when he did not control his aggressive, rude and irritable attitude, he was rechannelled and left the hospital without medical consent in the company of another person.

Reports indicate that, seeing that he did not receive preferential treatment, he got up from his bed, began to scream, and even allegedly spat into the halls, by which some even consider that this hospital was infected.

In the statement from the Oaxaca Health Services (SSO), where his dismissal as Head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction number 2, based in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, is reported, it is only pointed out that they will give way to investigations on acts of aggression.

And he urged positive patients and those who are suspected to strictly adhere to medical indications according to established epidemiological protocols and avoid any risk of contagion.

I mean