Chief of the US Southern Command asserted that Venezuela is a lawless state

Craig Faller, head of the United States Southern Command, warned that he is keeping an eye on the situation in Venezuela, as he considers that it means instability and danger for the region.

In an interview with the Voice of America, Faller stressed that the problems and the acute crisis in Venezuela are the responsibility of the bad policies that come from former President Hugo Chávez and intensified with the Nicolás Maduro regime.

“What is happening within Venezuela is essentially a lawless state, with the ELN, with the FARC, who are gaining territory and working directly with the Maduro regime for their own gain and the suffering of their people,” he explained.

He took the opportunity to mention that through intelligence coordination and cooperation it has been possible to consolidate the fight against “criminal transnational organizations”, which he stressed “are murderous criminal organizations that control territories and are very well financed, and we are even facing to a lot of corruption ”.

“We understand that these threats generate weaknesses in the region and undermine democracies and also other governments want to take advantage of our friends in the region. So our message is that we are watching them and together we are going to face these threats, “he added.

