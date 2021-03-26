Chief of Commerce of the United States prepares tariffs against six countries for digital taxes

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) – US Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced on Friday that she is preparing possible tariffs against Austria, Britain, India, Italy, Spain and Turkey in retaliation for their taxes on digital services.

In a statement, Tai said that his office will proceed with the appropriate notices and collect public comments, which means that he will maintain the threat of tariffs on imports from the six countries as part of an investigation launched by his predecessor in the Donald administration. Trump, Robert Lighthizer.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released the decision despite renewed commitments from the Joe Biden government to seek a global agreement on taxes on digital services.

Tai also said that the USTR was ending “Section 301” tariff investigations against Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union and Indonesia because these jurisdictions have not adopted or implemented taxes on digital services that were previously under consideration.

If they adopt a tax on digital services, the USTR said it could open a new tariff investigation.

The move is one of the first negotiating tactics revealed by Tai since taking office last week.

“The United States remains committed to reaching international consensus through the OECD process on international tax issues,” Tai said in a statement. “However, until that consensus is reached, we will maintain our options under the Section 301 process, including, if necessary, the imposition of tariffs.”

