© elEconomista.es

Chicote He remains very concerned about how the reopening of the restaurants will unfold after being closed for two months due to the state of alarm decreed by the coronavirus pandemic. “It will be worse than what we are having,” the chef, owner of three premises in Madrid, predicted in Espejo Público.

The host of Nightmare in the Kitchen predicts a “total collapse of the sector” and “a business suicide”. Chicote, who joined an ERTE, has the obligation to return to having 100% of its staff, at least, for the next six months.

We must remember that, from May 11, the bars and restaurants will be able to prepare food at home and open their terraces with a capacity of 50% -initially it was established at 30-, so that income will be reduced from remarkable shape.

“The government wants to preserve the posts, but executing this in this way is not preserving the posts, it is taking them all to ruin,” he told Susanna Griso. “It seems that the news in the sector is focused on when we are going to open and we really have to worry about the how, under what conditions. The when is irrelevant if the how is not adequate.”

Chicote responds to the Government: “I find it insulting”

In this sense, Chicote has been very critical of the statements made by the fourth executive vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera on the opening of the hospitality industry: “Whoever does not feel like, do not open.”

“I find it insulting,” he said flatly. “It is not comfort. If we do not do it with the head, 100% of many hospitality businesses are going to go to the fret to open”, he continued to finish off with the following example: “Imagine that you are in London and I need a transport to Madrid and I say ‘you have it tomorrow’ and I will give you a bicycle. You cannot go. How is the most important thing. “

More on MSN

Click to expand

Replay video

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement

FOLLOWING

Alberto Chicote helps people with special abilities in ‘Auténticos’, his new format on laSexta (Video: Formula TV)