With cream, butter and corn, this queen chicken recipe has conquered many hearts.

Chicken to the queen

Difficulty: Easy

Preparation time

fifteen

minutes

Instructions

Cook the chicken breasts with enough water, a clove of garlic and salt. Cook over medium heat for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through. Remove and crumble. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and cook the onions until translucent. Add the half cream, the chicken bouillon cube, and the pepper to taste. Mix and cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Add the chicken and corn to the skillet. Mix until all the ingredients are incorporated and cook for 5-10 minutes for the flavors to incorporate. Serve and accompany with white rice or tortillas.

