Chicken knocks out Prophet in a round

Omar “Pollo” Aguilar kept his undefeated in a forceful, overwhelming and fast way.

The popular “Pollo” Aguilar (18-0-0, 17 ko’s) hit an accurate combination of a hook down and a right cross shot above to knock down Venezuelan Carlos “Profeta” Cárdenas (26-8-1, 16 ko’s), who heard lying on the canvas, writhing in pain, the 10-second countdown, for the fight to end at 2:48 minutes of the first round.

The “Prophet” had made a good first round, boxing, staying at a distance and connecting some long blows to Aguilar, however, the Ensenada settled in the middle distance, measured his rival and as soon as he reached the Venezuelan, he hit that powerful hook to the body that paralyzed him, and the forehand shot was the final point.

Aguilar, youth world champion of the WBC, has shown great level and forcefulness, remains undefeated and is in full boxing and personal growth, so the confrontations against the best in the world in Super lightweight, are short-term objectives.

Cárdenas had come to put up with the route and give a very close fight to the experienced Pedro Campa, a month before in Hermosillo, so the victory of the “Pollo” takes on special importance, since he ended up with an experienced rival, proven and that has already been two times WBC international champion.

Disputed Ensenada duel

Ángel Daniel García (7-0-0, 6 ko’s) remained undefeated, but reached the distance for the first time, and had to overcome many moments of trouble, to overcome by unanimous decision the popular “Borrego” Dorian Tavizón (4- 2-0, 2 ko’s) in an intense battle between Ensenada prospects.

Garcia, as is his custom, came out to pressure and force the fight short, to which Tavizón responded and was effective. They both connected and got hurt. The fight was full of action, alternate dominance and constant emotions.

At the end of 6 intense rounds, Garcia hit more and better and imposed conditions to earn a well-deserved, well-crafted and highly contested unanimous decision victory in this compelling 6-round super featherweight fight.

In another backup fight, Abel “Russo” Rivas from Durango (3-0-0, 3 KO’s) and Jesus Frías from Nayarit (2-1-0, 1 KO) offered a brief match with lots of action, with many shots power, which unfortunately, an accidental headbutt interrupted in the fourth round, and the Tijuana Boxing Commission decreed it as “No Contest.”

Rivas had sent his rival to the canvas twice, and he was shaping up to a clear victory, it even seemed that the knockout would come at any moment.

But in his attempt to attack and level the fight, Frías entered to attack and advanced forward to be in the short distance, which coincided with a waist movement that the “Russian” made to close guard and spaces and thus, counterattack. The heads collided, and Frías suffered an injury, which the ring doctor considered dangerous enough to suggest that the fight be called off, which the referee complied with and ordered a stoppage. As the fourth round was not finished, the fight was declared a “No Contest”.

However, Abel Rivas, nephew of multi-time world champion Yazmín “Rusita” Rivas, showed great abilities, since he also boxed at any distance, exhibiting good leg and waist movements and to top it off, he has power in both hands.

Zanfer’s function at the Grand Hotel Tijuana was held behind closed doors, following the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Tijuana Box Commission.

Results from Tijuana

Omar Aguilar KO1 – Carlos Cardenas

Ángel Daniel García UD6 – Dorian Tavizón

Abel Rivas NC4 – Jesús Frías