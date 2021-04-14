Chick-fil-A starts robot food deliveries in the United States



Chick-fil-A will test deliveries with semi-autonomous Kiwibot robots.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

The new era with robots performing the food delivery service has arrived. Now Chick-fil-A implements casting with semi-autonomous Kiwibot 4.0 robots. These robots are already on the streets of Santa Monica, California. Service is planned to expand to Los Angeles, San Jose, Miami, Pittsburg and Detroit in early May this year.

What it might look like a futuristic idea with thousands of robots deployed around the city could be a not too distant reality. Shortly after Domino’s announced that it began testing pizza delivery using an autonomous vehicle and the help of a robot and Chipotle decided to invest in this technology, Chick-fil-A has chosen to experiment with this type of delivery with Kiwibot .

Food can be ordered through local portals powered by Shopify. Deliveries will be made up to a mile away at local businesses, college campuses, airports, or shopping malls. Average delivery takes 30 minutes and costs $ 1.99, “The robot will serve with a smile” and will not expect a tip, announced the robotic delivery company.

This semi-autonomous technology It has sensors to detect people, traffic lights and vehicles and make decisions when planning routes and avoiding obstacles. Version 4.0 of this next-gen robot can even blink. Use a new set of cameras, lights, speakers, and modular features to improve robot-human interaction.

Chick-fil-A decided to be part of the Kiwibot pilot to enhance robot capabilities while evaluating “the impact of robots on the customer experience.”

The robots are remotely supported by trained human supervisors to cross streets and stop immediately to ensure safe operations, Kiwibot said.

Autonomous delivery with robots can reduce delivery costs

Integrating robots so that food delivery is one way to reinvent business and robotic delivery technology in dense urban areas. After the pandemic, this service can be appreciated as a viable option. But it is not only about security or saving time, it is also about money.

Autonomous delivery with robots can reduce costs, since it requires a significantly lower labor investment. Automated delivery could reduce delivery costs by 80-90%, shares Restaurant Dive.

Delivery costs have been a challenge as fees can reach 30% for third-party deliveries, which are borne by both consumers and restaurants that have increased the prices of their delivery menus to lessen the impact of these. rates.

Felipe Chávez Cortés, CEO and co-founder of Kiwibot pointed out that it aims to educate the population about the integration of robots in communities so that food delivery is available to everyone at low cost.

Kiwibot’s robotic delivery service was founded in 2017 and has since completed more than 150,000 orders.

