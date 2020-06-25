Samuel Chiche Gelblung is 76 years old

Samuel Chiche Gelblung continues interned in the Los Arcos sanatorium, in the Palermo neighborhood, where he entered urgently on Wednesday morning, decompensated and with a high fever picture. He was taken directly to an intensive care room. and its state is critical.

In a statement released by the place where he is hospitalized, it was officially reported that Gelblung has « A picture of sepsis and pneumonia, he did not have a stroke and it was ruled out that he has coronavirus », after the swab that was performed in the midday hours. The letter also indicates that the patient is being « Administering necessary to fight the infection and that they are giving effect », although he remarks that the « Painting is critical ».

At 76 years old, the journalist is part of the risk group for the COVID-19 pandemic, although at first it was clarified that Chiche suffered from a previous illness with other diseases. All the while, the journalist was accompanied by his wife, Cristina Seoane. The rest of his family is very concerned about the evolution of the health of the creator of the successful cycle Memory. « Not We can be there (referring to the clinic), due to the situation that is going through the coronavirus. So we are waiting for you to tell us what happened. It’s terrible », commented in dialogue with Teleshow, Maggie Gelblung, one of her daughters.

Until a few hours ago, the journalist was working, in addition to his program on the news signal, as a panelist in the program Controversy in the bar (America)

Chronicle HD must have aired emergency programming: He sent all the members of the Chiche 2020 program to preventively isolate themselves in their homes, until the result of the test was known, which finally gave a negative result. Until a few hours ago, the journalist was working, in addition to his program on the news signal, as a panelist on the program Controversy in the bar (America) although the last week he was absent from that cycle.

Days ago, in the cycle that Mariano Iúdica conducts, Chiche had expressed his concern for « mental health and mental well-being », that are affected by the mandatory isolation that prevails in the country – with greater rigidity in the City of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires metropolitan area – since March 20. For this reason, he had raised a special request: « I buy and sign the quarantine until July 12 if they release on Father’s Day. »

Since the entry into force of the presidential decree establishing confinement, the driver has emphasized the need not to neglect interpersonal relationships, nor to be affected by social isolation. Sharing the quarantine with his wife, who demands that she comply with all the necessary care –such as frequent hand washing–, Chiche explained that she communicated with her three children through video calls to be aware of everything that happened to them.

