The health of Samuel Chiche Gelblung He has kept his family and his relatives in suspense since last Wednesday, when after having vanished at home he had to be admitted to intensive care at the Sanatorio lo Arcos in Palermo with a high fever condition. The first reports indicated that the journalist had suffered a stroke. However, this version was quickly discarded, when sources close to the panelist of Controversy at the bar reported that what he was facing was « A picture of sepsis and pneumonia ».

Gelblung, who at 76 years old continues to work actively and, in addition to participating in the cycle that leads Mariano Iúdica America is in charge of Chiche 2020 by Crónica HD, it has its radio program, Hola Chiche, in Colonia AM 550 and runs the InfoVeloz portal, it had not manifested any discomfort until the day before its decompensation. And there was a lot of concern in his environment because, due to his age, he belongs to the group of patients at risk against COVID-19. However, his swab was negative. So, after he underwent an electrocardiogram and an MRI with positive results, the journalist underwent treatment for an infection in his leg.

The truth is that the Chiche family decided not to authorize the sanatorium to provide official reports on the evolution of their health and preferred to communicate the news through their own means. Until this Thursday, it became known that the treatment that had been applied to fight the infection was « Giving effect ». However, the journalist’s status as « critical », whereupon all his loved ones and colleagues remained on alert.

However, This Saturday it was reported that Gelblung remains in intensive care but that he has already « taken off his artificial respirator ». “He continues with a strong treatment of antibiotics to which he reacts positively. The next part will be on Monday. The whole family appreciates everyone’s concern for Chiche’s health, ”said the statement that was published on the site directed by the creator of Memoria.

Chiche with his wife, Cristina Seoane (Photo: Verónica Guerman)

Chiche is accompanied by his wife, Cristina Seoane, who has not left his side at any time since he was taken to the sanitarium. But, due to the coronavirus infection prevention protocol, her children Frederick, Mary and Maggie they cannot go to visit him and that generates great anguish for them. During the entire quarantine, which has already been a hundred days, the journalist was communicating with them through video calls, but he never hid his desire to see and hug them personally.

In fact, days ago, in the cycle that Iúdica conducts, Chiche had expressed concern about « the mental health and mental well-being » of people who are affected by compulsory isolation It has been in force in the country – with greater rigidity in the City of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs – since March 20. And for that reason, he had raised a very special request: « I buy and sign the quarantine until July 12 if they release on Father’s Day. » But unfortunately, he could not celebrate that date with his children as he wanted.

