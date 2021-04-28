Chicharito will support soccer development in Latino and Afro-descendant communities in the USA

Javier Chicharito Hernández is considered a symbol for Mexican football for all that he has contributed to the national team and for the significant career he has had in the most important clubs in the world such as Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Now in the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS he has had a resurgence in his second season where he is being fundamental for your team. However, the good Mexican soccer player is also a good person and has decided to join an initiative to finance the development of soccer in poor communities in the United States.

Despite the fact that the soccer player was born and raised in Mexico, Chicharito wants to help the most disadvantaged young people in the Los Angeles region, city where you currently live. Hernández recognizes how much the sport has given him and wants to share some of that privilege with those who dream of and want to become professional players.

“I’m living the dream,” Hernandez told the Associated Press. “I am very grateful to be here and I don’t want to forget that I am simply human. There is not enough fame or money that makes me more valuable than someone else, but I appreciate being able to be here enjoying, live and be the best version of myself. I just want to live, grow and help other people ”.

Hernández has joined the Team of Champions charity initiative, supported by PepsiCo. In it, he plays an important role in supporting Latino and African-American communities in the country. This initiative offers uniforms and opportunities to play and train.

This initiative will grant more than 570 million dollars destined to benefit these communities in the United States. where Javier Hernández is a spokesperson.

In addition, the Team of Champions initiative in which the Mexican soccer player participates will help two organizations within Los Angeles. The Spartan Wolves, which allows less privileged children to access elite training and academic preparation and on the other hand to the organization Tudela FC, a girls’ team that seeks opportunities and equality in football.