Javier Hernández, along with other MLS figures, as well as stars from the ATP, MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA, will recognize the medical and health personnel that fight the Covid-19 in the US.

Javier Hernandez, player of the LA Galaxy, led the stars of the Major League Soccer (MLS) who joined the initiative this Monday “Real Heroes Project”, created for recognize medical personnel who fights day by day for save lives in America during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of #MLSUnites, Chicharito, Jozy Altidore, and Nani join athletes representing the ATP, MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA and WWE, among other professional and esports leagues.https: // t.co/vfhX8ffnDs – Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 4, 2020

The chicharito”, the American Jozy Altidore and the portuguese Nani will represent the MLS and they will join athletes from 14 other sports leagues, which from this day they will share on their social networks messages of support to health personnel with custom club jerseys.

On Wednesday, #NationalNursesDay, we’re coming together to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes. Join @ CH14_, @JozyAltidore and @luisnani and make a jersey in their honor. Tag it with #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/pj81Cr3yTz – Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 4, 2020

Besides the MLS, Other North American leagues that stand out in this dynamic are the ATP, MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA, which will have great icons of your sport as an image during the campaign.

🎾 Tennis fans 🎾 Join us and the world of sports this Wednesday, National Nurses Day, to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes. Make a “jersey” in his honor. Tag it with #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/3e4YPOKUqU – WTA Spanish (@WTA_Espanol) May 4, 2020

. @ WWE is proud to be one of 14 professional sport leagues participating in the “The Real Heroes Project,” which celebrates and honors healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. #TheRealHeroeshttps: //t.co/Je5ItlRgHz pic.twitter.com/rdQdgmRTuj – WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) May 4, 2020

Footballers Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, current world champions, the quarterback Drew Brees and the fighter John Cena are some of the sports references that will collaborate during the campaign that has gone around the world just hours after its creation.

Drew Brees represents NFL as 14 professional sports leagues unite to honor healthcare workers Story: https://t.co/mxEy5J9jRC#TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/EIyJ1tOpY7 – New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2020

Join me and the world of sports this Wednesday, National Nurse Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Make a “jersey” in their honor and tag it with #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/nJ3vQuhiok – Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) May 4, 2020

Hernández Balcázar, star signing of Los Angeles Galaxy for this season, he already posed on the social networks of the MLS with a jersey of his club, which instead of having his name on the bib, has the surname of a sanitary element, chosen by the Guadalajara striker himself.

It is not the first time that the selected mexican raises his voice during the coronavirus crisis, weeks beforeHe thanked the medical staff in a video published on his social networks.

To all the medical professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic: Thank you. #MLSUnites #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/yUglzHPmO5 – Chicharito Hernandez (@ CH14_) March 30, 2020

(With information from Notimex)