Javier Hernández, along with other MLS figures, as well as stars from the ATP, MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA, will recognize the medical and health personnel that fight the Covid-19 in the US.

It is by and for them …

Javier Hernandez, player of the LA Galaxy, led the stars of the Major League Soccer (MLS) who joined the initiative this Monday “Real Heroes Project”, created for recognize medical personnel who fights day by day for save lives in America during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chicharito”, the American Jozy Altidore and the portuguese Nani will represent the MLS and they will join athletes from 14 other sports leagues, which from this day they will share on their social networks messages of support to health personnel with custom club jerseys.

Besides the MLS, Other North American leagues that stand out in this dynamic are the ATP, MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA, which will have great icons of your sport as an image during the campaign.

Footballers Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, current world champions, the quarterback Drew Brees and the fighter John Cena are some of the sports references that will collaborate during the campaign that has gone around the world just hours after its creation.

Hernández Balcázar, star signing of Los Angeles Galaxy for this season, he already posed on the social networks of the MLS with a jersey of his club, which instead of having his name on the bib, has the surname of a sanitary element, chosen by the Guadalajara striker himself.

It is not the first time that the selected mexican raises his voice during the coronavirus crisis, weeks beforeHe thanked the medical staff in a video published on his social networks.

(With information from Notimex)