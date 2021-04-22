Chicharito Hernández throws a hint at Sarah Kohan after her controversial video

The sentimental life of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has once again made the news in the pink press in the United States, because now he has been caught red-handed with an influencer from Los Angeles named Catlyn Chase, with whom he had already been linked at the beginning of this 2021, when he was estranged from his wife Sarah Kohan.

After his wife returned from Australia to her home in Los Angeles, many supposed a breakthrough in the reconciliation of Chicharito’s marriage with Sarah, but a controversial video in the company of Chase has thrown everything away, as Hernández’s wife would have reacted on social media.

“Sometimes people do not understand the promises they make when they make them,” Sarah posted after the leak of the video of Chicharito with Chase.

As a result of this comment by Kohan, which everyone assumed was a hint about Chicharito, the Mexican footballer has replied with a text in his Instagram stories, leaving a reflection on how a couple relationship is lived, so everything points to that the Galaxy player would have dedicated this thought to his wife Sarah.

Maturity in a relationship is not expecting your partner to be constantly happy, ups and downs are natural, giving yourself space to feel heavy emotions while being attentive and actively supporting each other is a sign of real love, relationships are not about fixing. all for each other; it’s about experiencing joyous times and hard times as a team and loving each other through changes, sometimes your partner needs to go through their own process to emerge lighter and freer than before.

