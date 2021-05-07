“Chicharito” Hernández sends a special message to “Canelo” Álvarez prior to their fight

Saúl “el Canelo” Álvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders this Saturday, May 8, in a fight where he seeks the unification of the super middleweight titles and in the previous one he received a special message from Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

Through the networks of the Los Angeles Galaxy, “el Chicharito” wished “Canelo” Álvarez luck prior to his fight, ensuring that he hopes and can continue to put the name of Mexico high in the boxing world.

“Paisano, Canelo, we’ve been greeting each other for a long time. I want to wish you a lot of luck, and more than luck, a lot of success; because I know how much you’ve prepared, I know how fucking good you are. Keep putting the name of Mexico up high, keep pushing yourself and I hope to see you soon ”.

In addition, Saúl “el Canelo” Álvarez received a special gift from the Los Angeles club, as they gave him a personalized Galaxy jersey with Javier Hernández’s number and his name.

The “Canelo” Álvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders this weekend in the arena of AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

